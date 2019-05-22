Will Smith's Entire Family Joins Him at the Aladdin Premiere — and Jada Dressed as the Genie!

Will Smith‘s entire family all made sure to show up in force to support him at the Aladdin premiere Tuesday night.

The actor’s children Willow, 18, Jaden, 20, and Trey, 26, proudly posed with their father on the purple carpet in front of the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood.

But it was wife Jada Pinkett Smith that really went all out to celebrate his new film, with the actress attending her husband’s big night dressed in a look inspired by his character, the Genie.

Jada, 47, rocked a blue crop top covered in silver gemstones, along with matching wide-legged pants and strappy silver heels. She topped off her look with red lipstick and silver jewelry.

Clearly, the Genie-inspired look was appreciated by Will, 50, as he couldn’t help but shower his wife in kisses as they posed for pictures.

Will has been vocal about his excitement for the movie and his role as the Genie, originally voiced by Robin Williams, on social media.

“I just saw the Finished version of #Aladdin!! IT IS FIRE 🔥 I AM HYPED!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see it. But, for now… Here’s the full trailer!” he captioned an Instagram post when the first trailer dropped.

In a clip released last week, Will can be seen singing the iconic song “Prince Ali” from the original 1992 animated feature. In the video, Will turns Mena Massoud‘s Aladdin into a prince to help him win over Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott).

Fans have also been treated to a peek of the beloved song “A Whole New World,” also featured in the original.

“You should see these places,” Aladdin tells Jasmine in the clip, mirroring the scene from the cartoon. “I mean, there’s a whole world outside of books and maps. Do you want to?”

Aladdin then hops off the balcony to Jasmine’s dismay, surprising her with his magic carpet as the first notes of the iconic song begin.

“It was amazing working with Will, I mean dream come true,” Massoud previously told PEOPLE of working with Will. “Will’s films were definitely — I grew up on them, so that was a dream come true.

Massoud added that Will has given him some great acting advice, especially to “stay true to myself and that no matter how your career goes, in whichever direction, I think you know, no matter how big you get or whatever else happens, happiness really comes from within.”

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24.