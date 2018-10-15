Will Smith Recalls the 'Worst' Period in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett: 'I Was Failing Miserably'

It’s Will Smith‘s turn to take a seat at the red table, and he’s not holding back.

The 50-year-old actor is the latest guest on wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, where he opens up to his partner, their daughter Willow, 17, and his mother-in-law Adrienne Banfield-Jones, the third co-host of the show.

In the exclusive clip for PEOPLE above, Smith gets candid about a time he felt he was failing Pinkett Smith, 47, in their marriage.

“There was a period where mommy woke up and cried 45 days straight, I started keeping track,” Smith says to Willow, with Pinkett Smith jokingly replying that he “missed some day.”

“Every morning,” Smith pressed on. “I think that’s the worst I’ve ever felt in our marriage. I was failing miserably.”

Red Table Talk has been a success since starting out earlier this year, with a 2018 People’s Choice Award nomination for daytime talk show. On the series, Pinkett Smith revealed several bombshells including her 17-year-long feud with Gabrielle Union, that she began dating Smith before he was divorced from his first wife and her “issues with hair loss.”

Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch on Oct. 22 with all new episodes featuring Smith, Ellen Pompeo, Leah Remini and more. Following in the footsteps of earlier episodes, Pinkett Smith will tackle topics such as mental health, forgiveness, divorce, race and domestic violence.