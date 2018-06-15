Will Smith Is Working Abroad Over Father’s Day as Jada Says They Have a ‘Unique Partnership’

Will Smith is flying solo for Father’s Day.

The Bright star, 49, is currently filming his new movie Gemini Man in Budapest, Hungary, and will not be able to attend any holiday activities with the family, his rep tells PEOPLE.

Smith has been sharing videos of himself in the country since February. Two weeks ago, he posted a clip of himself on top of one of the city’s most recognizable landmarks. “On the roof of the Hungarian State Opera House in Budapest. Gorgeous!!” he captioned.

Earlier, he shared a video of himself on the first day of shooting the upcoming Ang Lee film, which tells the story of an elite assassin, played by Smith, who is targeted by a younger, skilled operative.

“First week on my new film @GeminiManMovie!! Ang Lee got me out here fighting the wildlife,” Smith captioned a video showing his face covered with a bug net.

While Smith won’t be with his family on Sunday, his kids are definitely on his mind. On Thursday, he shared a throwback video of his daughter Willow on her first day of ballet class.

“I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class,” he captioned. “She was terrified!! She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it.”

Meanwhile, Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith recently opened up about their marriage on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” the Girls Trip actress, 46, said Wednesday.

“Because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

(L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith. Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic