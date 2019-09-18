Will Smith Shares How to Sustain 'Lifelong Partnerships' in Birthday Video for Wife Jada

Will Smith has a few words of wisdom for those in “lifelong partnerships” while wishing his wife Jada Pinkett Smith a happy 48th birthday.

The actor, 50, shared a hilarious video on Instagram in which he and the Red Table Talk host were on a plane headed to Tanzania.

Jada kept a stoic face as she stared Will down while he explained that he’d made the mistake of not telling his wife about a key detail for their trip.

“I didn’t tell Jada that the [airport] runway was going to be dirt,” he told the camera, which then panned to show Jada chewing gum and staring at her husband.

Will then turned to the camera again and said, “I want to talk to y’all about sustaining lifelong partnerships. Stuff like, ‘It’s not really a runway, it’s dirt’ — you don’t say that. Your marriage doesn’t need it.”

“It just brings up conversations that are unnecessary when once you’re down the truth is revealed,” he continued. “The truth comes out in the wash.”

Despite his admission to making a mistake, Jada kept a cool facade.

Trying not to look unnerved, Will turned to the camera and whispered, “It’s cool.”

Smith captioned the video, “Happy Bday babe! Sorry I didn’t tell you about the dirt runway in Tanzania…”

The couple married in 1997 and have two children together: son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18.

Jada has been open about her marriage to the Bad Boys for Life actor on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, which she hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Willow.

In June, Jada told PEOPLE she and her husband “have come to such a beautiful place” since they married.

“I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning,” she said.

She and Will have come a long way from the near-breaking point the actress experienced years back.

“It just felt like a loss,” she said. “There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn’t getting the attention and care that I felt we needed.”

Jada said juggling her family’s four careers was draining and she felt suffocated by the conventional marriage standards she and Smith were living by.

“Will’s like, ‘We just came from Oslo, going to the [2009] Nobel Peace Prize ceremony [for Barack Obama] as a family, you’ve got a big house with a lake– isn’t this amazing?!’ And I’m like, ‘No,’” Jada recalled.

“By the time my 40th [birthday] came, I was like, ‘I can’t do it anymore.’ I was so depleted,” she said.

Despite their struggles, Jada knew she and Will had the tools and the love to get back to a healthy place.

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she said. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.