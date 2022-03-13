Adeel Akhtar, Mahershala Ali, Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Stephen Graham were also nominated for the honor at the 2022 BAFTA Awards

Will Smith Wins Best Leading Actor at 2022 BAFTA Awards for Role in King Richard

Will Smith has taken the leading actor honor at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

Smith, 53, won the top male acting award for his role as Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams Jr., in King Richard.

Smith was not in attendance at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sunday to accept his award, so King Richard director Reinaldo Marcus Green spoke on his behalf.

"Will is gutted he couldn't be here this evening. This is a tremendous honor and I know he would be thanking you so much from the bottom of his heart. This is such a personal film for Will. From the moment he took this role he embodied Richard Williams. He would thank the Williams family. There is no film without them. It is a true honor to have shared their story," he said.

"Will was a fearless leader on set, a tremendous actor. He would thank the fellow actors in his category. You guys are tremendous. Thank you so much for this honor, for this award. Will we're bringing this home for you. When he put on those short shorts he was like Superman," Green concluded.

Smith's win marks his first-ever BAFTA Award, after previously taking home the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild, and NAACP Image awards for his role in King Richard.

