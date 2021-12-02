Will Smith and West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Win National Board of Review's Top Acting Awards

The National Board of Review named Will Smith and Rachel Zegler as the top actors of the year with their performances in King Richard and West Side Story, respectively

Will Smith and Rachel Zegler earned the National Board of Review's top acting honors.

The two were named as honorees in the 2021 NBR Awards announced on Thursday. Paul Thomas Anderson was also named best director for Licorice Pizza, with his film also taking the prize for best film.

Smith, 53, stars as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in the biopic King Richard, now in theaters and on HBO Max.

Zegler, 20, makes her film debut in Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story as Maria, which hits theaters Dec. 10.

Anderson's Licorice Pizza tells the story of a boy and girl growing up in the San Fernando Valley of California who fall in love in the 1970s. The movie stars Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Sean Penn and Maya Rudolph.

In a statement, NBR president Annie Schulhof said, "In a moment of transition and uncertainty, there is nothing like Licorice Pizza to remind us of the joy, hope and exhilaration that great cinema can inspire. The NBR is honored to award the movie as its Best Film of 2021, as well as its brilliant creator, Paul Thomas Anderson, and all of our other awardees."

The honorees will be celebrated at the NBR Awards Gala hosted by Willie Geist on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

See below for the full list of 2021 award recipients.

Best Film: Licorice Pizza

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Best Actor: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Actress: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor: Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Best Supporting Actress: Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Original Screenplay: Asghar Farhadi, A Hero

Best Adapted Screenplay: Joel Coen, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Breakthrough Performance: Alana Haim & Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Best Directorial Debut: Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Best Animated Feature: Encanto

Best Foreign Language Film: A Hero

Best Documentary: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best Ensemble: The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Flee

Top Films:

Belfast

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Last Duel

Nightmare Alley

Red Rocket

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Top 5 Foreign Language Films

Benedetta

Lamb

Lingui, The Sacred Bonds

Titane

The Worst Person in the World

Top 5 Documentaries

Ascension

Attica

Flee

The Rescue

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

Top 10 Independent Films

The Card Counter

C'mon C'mon

CODA

The Green Knight

Holler

Jockey

Old Henry

Pig

Shiva Baby

The Souvenir Part II

Last year, the NBR named Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods as the best film of the year and Lee as best director. Riz Ahmed won for best actor for his performance in Sound of Metal while Carey Mulligan won best actress for Promising Young Woman.