See Spies in Disguise Stars Will Smith and Tom Holland Meet for the First Time in an Escape Room

Will Smith and Tom Holland could be spies in real life.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the two Spies in Disguise actors meet for the first time at the Escape Hotel, an escape room in which they both had to work together to solve the hidden clues that would lead to their freedom.

“I’m supposed to be meeting Tom Holland,” Smith, 50, says. “So we’re in a movie together and literally this is the first time we’ve ever met.”

The Spider-Man actor agrees, saying, “Yeah, it’s weird.”

As the two are blindfolded and led into separate rooms, they realize they have their work cut out for them when they have to figure out how to unlock the doors and get to each other.

“You should use your spidey-senses and get us out of here,” Smith jokes.

Image zoom Tom Holland and Will Smith Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Holland delivered, figuring out one of the clues and rejoicing in his achievement saying, “I freed Will Smith!”

After the two successfully join forces, they discover the final secret to their freedom is their movie’s release date.

“Christmas Day, Spies in Disguise,” Smith says. “It’s very, very funny. Parents take your kids, kids take your parents.”

Smith also shared the full footage on his YouTube page on Thursday. Earlier this month, Smith spoke to PeopleTV about meeting Holland for the first time at the Los Angeles premiere of Spies in Disguise.

“We made a whole movie together, but when you’re doing animation it’s just voice work,” Smith said. “We literally just met for the first time, today was the first time we were ever in a room with each other.”

He continued, “We had some fun, we did an escape room. We wanted to figure out if we could really do the stuff we do in Spies.”

In the film, Smith plays super spy Lance Sterling who becomes a pigeon after a scientific mishap involving scientist Walter Beckett (Holland).

The two must learn to rely on each other and work together to find a cure for Sterling while also attempting to save the world from a greater evil.

Spies in Disguise is in theaters Dec 25.