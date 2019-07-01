Will Smith Feels 'Humbled and Honored' After Aladdin Becomes the Biggest Movie of His Career

Will Smith has a lot to celebrate as Aladdin becomes the highest-grossing movie of the actor’s career.

The actor, who took on Robin Williams’s Genie for Disney’s live-action remake of the 1992 cartoon classic, posted a sweet video on Instagram thanking fans for making the movie the biggest one of his career.

“To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you,” Smith, 50, said in a grateful Instagram post over the weekend.

“Aladdin just became the biggest movie of my career! I’m honored and I’m Speechless. (You see what I did there?Gotta pay attention) The only thing I can say is… Thank You,” Smith captioned the video, referencing the new movie’s soundtrack.

Saying that he is “humbled and honored,” the original Men in Black star went on to thank fans in more than a dozen languages, including Korean, French, Russian, Hebrew and Japanese.

“Thank you, everyone around the world. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Smith ended the video before asking, “Who’d I miss?”

Although the animated original was nominated for five Oscars and became an instant Disney classic, its reimagining three decades later has been lauded for the diversity of its cast and particularly for Smith’s comedic performance.

Pulling in more than $874.2 million worldwide, Aladdin has out earned Smith’s Independence Day, which made $817.4 million in box offices across the globe, according to Deadline. The alien-invasion movie came out in 1996 and starred Smith, Bill Pullman and Jeff Goldblum as they race to save the earth.

Aladdin hit theaters on May 24 and featured Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott as the titular thief and Princess Jasmine, respectively.