Will Smith Talks to DJ Jazzy Jeff About His Battle with Suspected Coronavirus in New Snapchat Show

Image zoom

Will Smith is catching up with DJ Jazzy Jeff after the music producer recovered from what he suspects was the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Smith, 51, spoke with his longtime friend in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode of his new Will From Home Snapchat series, in which Jazzy Jeff, 55, opened up about recently falling ill with coronavirus-like symptoms and being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I came home from my trip. I was like, ‘I feel like I’m coming down with something’ and got into bed, and I don’t remember the next 10 days,” Jazzy Jeff recalled during his virtual interview with Smith, who was filming in the basement of his home. “I had a temperature that reached 103. I had the chills. I lost sense of smell. I lost sense of taste.”

“Wow,” the actor remarked.

RELATED: Celebrities Open Up About Their Coronavirus Symptoms: ‘I Deteriorated’

As if things weren’t difficult enough, Jazzy Jeff said he couldn’t get tested for coronavirus despite showing symptoms of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

“They gave me a flu test,” the music star remembered. “And when I went and got the chest X-ray, she came in and said, ‘You have pneumonia in both your lungs.’ ”

Smith went on to share how “scary” it was hearing about the sickness from Jazzy Jeff’s wife Lynette because she “doesn’t panic, and she called me with the panic vibes.”

Lightening the mood, the Bad Boys for Life star joked that he “immediately called D-Nice to see if he would be available” to appear on his show. D-Nice is the deejay behind the virtual club nights on Instagram Live that has attracted Drake, Rihanna and Michelle Obama.

Image zoom Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“I was like, ‘Not my deejay!’ ” Smith said as Jazzy Jeff laughed.

“Unfortunately, people think we’re at the end [of the pandemic], and I think we’re really at the beginning,” Jazzy Jeff told Smith.

On Monday, the Jazzy Jeff encouraged followers on his social media to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus crisis, writing, “Be grateful that you are here… Be grateful for what you have.. You have more than a lot of people!!! Now take yo ass in the house! #KeepYoAssInTheHouse.”

He also shared an image that read: “I’m bored as sh*t…. But I’m alive…”

The Grammy winner also opened up about falling ill in an Instagram video shared on April 5. Addressing rumors that he was in critical condition, Jazzy Jeff told fans, “Don’t believe everything that you hear on the internet because a lot of it wasn’t true. Now I really was sick. I was sick though. I was real sick.”

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus

He said at the time, “And I gotta send a huge shoutout to my family, especially my wife, for taking care of me when I was sick. But I’mma let you know I ain’t sick no more.”

Will From Home streams on snap chat and is filmed in Smith’s own garage. In each episode, the actor interviews his loved ones and celebrity friends. To watch the show tune in on Snapchat.

As of April 14, there have been at least 580,878 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 23,607 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

Worldwide, there are now 1,934,583 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 120,863 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.