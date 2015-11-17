VIDEO: See Will Smith Take on the Football Establishment in Exclusive Clip From Concussion

When Dr. Bennet Omalu decided to uncover the potential risk of repeated head trauma for football players, he knew it could forever change the course of professional football.

In this exclusive clip from the upcoming film Concussion, Omalu (Will Smith) explains he is standing up for the truth – in the midst of those who try to silence him.

In this new “Colliding Forces” clip, Omalu and Dr. Julian Bailes (Alec Baldwin) meet with Pittsburgh neurologist Dr. Joseph Maroon (Arliss Howard) to discuss a new finding. Things quickly become heated when Maroon challenges Omalu, claiming that some things are better left unknown.

“Do you have any idea of the impact of what you’re doing?” Maroon asks.

“Yes I do,” Omalu simply replies.

Will Smith

Marron tries to convince Omalu to stay quiet about the dangers of football by claiming that his new findings will lead to the end of one of America’s most popular sports.

“If just 10 percent of mothers decide that football is too dangerous for their sons to play, that is it, it is the end of football. Kids, colleges and eventually it’s just a matter of time for professional game,” he says.

But Omalu refuses to back down, countering that history will judge those who knowingly do nothing.

“Do you know what history does to people, trained physicians, who ignore science?” he asks. “History laughs.”

Concussion tells the true story of Omalu, who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in the brain of Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike Webster as well as other football players. Omalu went on to claim that professional football could pose a long-term threat to the health of players who repeatedly suffered head injuries.

Concussion hits theaters Dec. 25.