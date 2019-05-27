Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Surprise Fans at a California Theater Screening of Aladdin

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith gave fans a surprise at a screening of Aladdin during Memorial Day weekend.

Smith, 50, had dinner with his wife, 47, and then stopped by a Calabasas, California theater on Saturday where he posed with fans after the screening of his new live-action Disney film in which he portrays the Genie.

Aladdin has become a box office hit with audiences earning $207 million worldwide and $113 million at the U.S. box office, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of his film earlier this month that he was “very proud” of the film.

“The number one [thing] that I am proud of are the additions of the Princess Jasmine character,” he continued. “The idea that her character wants to rule. That her father doesn’t have any sons and she doesn’t understand why she can’t be the next in line to rule the kingdom.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Will Smith surprises fans at a theater in Calabasas MEGA

RELATED: Aladdin Is Box Office Magic! Everything to Know About Stars Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott

He added, “And this is just a time when you know women aren’t allowed to rule in this world.”

Jasmine is played by actress Naomi Scott in the film, while Aladdin is portrayed by Mena Massoud.

Smith was joined at the premiere by his entire family, including Pinkett Smith, and children Willow, 18, Jaden, 20 and Trey, 26.

Aladdin is now in theaters.