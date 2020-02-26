See Will Smith Transform with a Gray Beard to Play Venus and Serena Williams' Dad Richard

Will Smith is preparing for his next big role — and embracing a new look to go along with it.

The actor, 51, was photographed on the set of his new film King Richard, which is focused on the life of Richard Williams, father of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams, and how they became who they are after Richard’s coaching throughout their childhoods.

Smith sported a gray beard, black ball cap, gray sweatshirt, black leggings, white pants and a black and white checkered jacket as he worked on the film.

Despite not having an extensive background in tennis, when Serena, now 38, and Venus, now 39, were children, Williams wrote up a 78-page plan to make them tennis stars. He began giving lessons to his daughters when they were 4-years-old.

The sisters are now two of the most famous tennis players in history: Serena has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, and Venus has won seven.

“It all started with an idea,” Serena once said. “It was his idea. It’s changed sports. It’s changed history.”

“He’s been the most important person in my career,” she added.

The film also stars Jon Bernthal as Rick Macci, who coached the Williams sisters as well as Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, Jennifer Capriati and other notable tennis players.

Playing the young sisters are Saniyya Sidney as Venus and Demi Singleton as Serena.

This is the latest film Smith is embarking on, having debuted Bad Boys for Life in January and releasing three films in 2019 including Disney’s Aladdin, Spies in Disguise and Gemini Man.

Smith and Martin Lawrence spoke at length about reuniting for the third installment in the Bad Boys franchise, telling Ellen DeGeneres in December they were happy to be back.

“It’s been really special,” Smith said while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We just got back. We shot some pieces in Atlanta, and just people seeing us together on the street — there’s like this really magical thing with Bad Boys.”

“I didn’t know people had that kind of energy towards it,” he added, with Lawrence, 54, chiming in, “Well we’re back! We’re here!”

The duo will return for a fourth installment in the film series which was announced in early January by The Hollywood Reporter.