Will Smith Gave Sweet Speech at Son Jaden's 21st Birthday Party: 'You Make Us Proud Every Single Day'

Will Smith gave a heartwarming speech to his son Jaden during his 21st birthday party.

The Smith family recently gathered in Malibu, California, for Jaden’s birthday for a celebration during which they shared birthday toasts of tequila shots, with sister Willow and half-brother Trey Smith as well as mom Jada Pinkett-Smith, and a birthday cake as the patriarch imparted some wise words for his youngest son.

“I’ll tell you something my father told me on my 21st birthday. Never break two laws at one time. Because you increase your chances exponentially of getting caught for both. So only break one law at a time,” the 50-year-old actor joked.

“I’m really proud of you, just the way that you’ve grown in the past few years is what parents hope for. You take it seriously to contribute to the human family. You just make us proud every single day. So, here’s to your 21st birthday today, and here’s to you being a full grown man.”

Smith also joked, “And here’s to getting you off of my insurance. Here’s to paying your own bills. The accountants are transferring your stuff first thing tomorrow morning.”

Both Will and Jada settled on shots of tequila for their son’s first legal alcoholic drink, which Will joked was the beverage responsible for Jaden’s conception.

“I’ve kept from saying this since you were born. Most of the decisions that developed you were your mothers,” he joked. “I was at work, I wasn’t home. Your mother did most of the work, I’m not gonna front.”

Also in attendance was Jaden’s close family friend, Jordyn Woods, who gifted the birthday star with a large crystal.

Jaden’s parents certainly have a lot to be proud of, as the rapper has focused much of his attention recently to humanitarian issues, most notably his “I Love You” food truck, which was used to feed the homeless in Los Angeles on Jaden’s birthday.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” Smith wrote on Instagram.

Smith also launched a water company called JUST water, which installed a filtration system in Flint, Michigan, and has four more systems planned for installation in the near future.

He also recently dropped a surprise new album ERYS, featuring the likes of A$AP Rocky, Kid Cudi, Trinidad James and younger sister Willow, 18, on the album, and will soon be going on tour with Tyler, The Creator.