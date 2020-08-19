Will Smith Hilariously Attempts to Speak Mandarin in a PSA for Chinese Movie Theaters

In the clip, the actor accidentally — but hilariously — says an array of different Mandarin phrases instead of saying, "Bad Boys for Life"

Will Smith is a multitalented man, but speaking Mandarian is clearly not one of his many gifts.

The 51-year-old actor released a behind-the-scenes look at a PSA he worked on to go hand in hand with the China release of his film, Bad Boys for Life, where he attempts to speak Mandarin.

Sharing bloopers from the clip in an Instagram post, Smith hilariously attempts to say the film's title in Mandarin, though he has a very hard time doing so.

In the short clip, Smith accidentally says an array of different Mandarin phrases instead of Bad Boys for Life, including "Badass astrology" and "Killer Movie: Digging the Ground."

But by the end of the video, the Aladdin star successfully calls the film by its correct Mandarin title, before he quips, "In the U.S. it's just Bad Boys for Life. Your title is way better."

The film was originally scheduled to hit theaters in China earlier this year but its theatrical run was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was theatrically released in the United States in Jan. 2020.

In the full PSA clip, which was posted by TMZ, Smith encourages movie-goers to follow the COVID-19 related guidelines set forth in China through a comical lens.

Noting that cash purchases are banned and customers have to sit in their assigned seats and maintain social distancing, Smith also reveals that temperatures will be taken upon arrival and no food or drinks are allowed during the showing of the film. Masks are also required at all times.

The rules for Chinese audiences that Smith revealed are similar to those that must be followed when theaters within the U.S. reopen later this month.

AMC Theaters, the world’s largest movie theater chain, had originally planned on beginning the reopening process last month, but are currently set to reopen over 100 theaters in the United States on August 20, the company said in a statement according to CNN.

In a nod to the company’s 100th anniversary, for one day only, they’ll also be offering “movies in 2020 at 1920 prices” — with tickets going for only 15 cents per person.

Bad Boys for Life is a sequel to 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II and follows Smith and Martin Lawrence's characters as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Smith and Lawrence reminisced about the first two movies and said their third reunion has been memorable.

“It’s been really special,” Smith said. “We just got back. We shot some pieces in Atlanta, and just people seeing us together on the street — there’s like this really magical thing with Bad Boys.”