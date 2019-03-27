Will Smith Works on 'Brand New' Relationship with Son Trey as They Bond Over Race Car Driving

Will Smith and his son Trey are about to find out who the fastest race car driver in the family really is.

On Wednesday’s episode of the actor’s Facebook Watch series Will Smith’s Bucket List: Race Car Driving, the 50-year-old traveled to Abu Dhabi to wave the flag at Formula One’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Smith brought along his 26-year-old son, Trey, who is “obsessed” with cars — and opened up about their relationship along the way.

“This relationship with Trey is brand new,” Smith said. “When you get divorced and then start another family, that had effects on Trey that were still healing and overcoming.”

He added, “Really in the last two years has there been enough wisdom and emotional development to be able to lovingly address the issues. We’re diving into creating a loving and divine friendship.”

Smith married Trey’s mother, Sheree Zampino, in 1992 before the two divorced in 1995.

Despite the split, Smith has remained friendly with Zampino — as has his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith married the Girls Trip actress in 1997. The couple shares two children— Jaden, 20, and Willow Smith, 18.

Will and Trey Smith Steve Granitz/WireImage

As part of their father-son bonding, Smith and Trey practiced their drifting skills with professional race car drivers to prepare for a friendly one-on-one race on the Formula One track to “see which Smith is the fastest,” the actor said.

“This is what I’m born to do. I am the car. I am the track,” Trey told Smith. The actor replied, “You’re my son, I love you. We’re both winners no matter how much better my time is.”

Present as a referee was Smith’s younger son, Jaden, 20, who told the pair, “I want you guys to get your head in the game. This is a professional setting. That’s why I’m here. I’m here to make sure everything goes smoothly, fair game, we’re getting our head in the game. We’re getting at it.”

Trey drove first, racing across the track for three laps as his father watched.

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Out of Helicopter Into Grand Canyon for 50th Birthday

“He’s looking fast,” Smith mused. “I’m very proud of him, Jaden.”

Smith soon took his turn, racing three laps before coming to a standstill in front of his sons, asking, “Did he get me?”

A professional referee announced their times, taking the best times out of the three laps as the one to beat. Smith’s best time was 40.002, but Trey proved he was the fastest race car driver in the family with a time of 39.950.

Hugging his son, Smith said, “It really hurts. I feel like I shared in the win with you. That’s ours because it’s going to our house. I’m very proud of you, son.”

RELATED: Will Smith Gets Teary Talking About Oldest Son Trey and Reveals How They ‘Struggled for Years’

In a voice-over, Smith admitted to having an ulterior motive for the race: spending more time with Trey.

“This bucket list wasn’t about cars. It was only ever about my son. I won,” he said. “The central components of love are time and attention.”

He added, “You cannot get around spending time if you want to build love. It’s something I failed at for most of Trey’s life, but I’m going to dedicate the rest of my life to making up for it.”

Will Smith’s Bucket List airs every Wednesday on Facebook Watch.