WATCH: Will Smith Sings 'Prince Ali' as the Genie in Disney's Live-Action Aladdin Remake

Prince Ali is here — and his pal Genie is helping him win over the princess.

The fan-favorite song from the original 1992 animated Aladdin gets more pomp and circumstance in the upcoming live-action remake, which stars Will Smith as the magical genie that grants Mena Massoud’s Aladdin three wishes.

His first one is to become a prince so he can marry the beautiful Princess Jasmine, played by scene-stealer Naomi Scott. The Genie follows through on the wish by turning Aladdin into Prince Ali, and a new clip from the movie shows off the spectacle that Genie creates for him.

In the clip, Smith sings the popular tune as Massoud rides in on a giant elephant for the benefit of Scott and her trusty handmaiden Dalia, played by Nasim Pedrad.

Though fans were originally skeptical of seeing Smith in the movie looking like himself and not the blue Genie Robin Williams first voiced, subsequent trailers showed off how Smith will change back and forth. The actor teased fans the day the first trailer dropped with his early review of the film.

“I just saw the Finished version of #Aladdin!! IT IS FIRE 🔥 I AM HYPED!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see it. But, for now… Here’s the full trailer!” Smith captioned an Instragram post of him as Genie.

For the remake, directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes), the fictional city of Agrabah will be created from global influences, including the Middle East, India and even China. Not only will the 1992 animated movie be a major influence, but the screenplay will go back to the classic Arabic folktales of One Thousand And One Nights.

Disney’s Aladdin flies into theaters May 24.