Will Smith embarks on adventures around the world in Disney+'s Welcome to Earth, which debuts Wednesday

Watch Will Smith Sing for Wildlife Explorers While Waiting on Wildebeest in Welcome to Earth Clip

Will Smith is putting on a show in the wild.

The actor, 53, stars in the new six-part Disney+ series from National Geographic titled Welcome to Earth, in which he goes on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure with wildlife explorers. In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Smith rides along with the team as they witness a line of wildebeest, sitting tight while they wait to capture the perfect moments on camera.

"So now we just wait for someone to call 'action'?" asked Smith, as he's told, "Welcome to wildlife photography — it's a lot of waiting," and they share a laugh.

"That's not different than acting either. You just gotta sit around and wait," joked the Aladdin star.

While they wait, Smith entertains his companions with a rendition of the song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," singing in the style of Timon and Pumbaa's memorable cover in Disney's The Lion King. Smith hits the high notes as his fellow adventurers smile and record the funny moment.

The series is executive produced by Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky and The World According to Jeff Goldblum's Jane Root. Welcome to Earth also features National Geographic explorers Albert Lin, Diva Amon and Cristina Mittermeier, plus polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

According to a press release, "Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will's boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multi-sensory ride through Earth's most mind-bending portals."

The series consisted of 92 shoots in 34 countries on all seven continents.