Will Smith Shares Adorable Video of His 'Terrified' Daughter Willow at Her First Ballet Class

Will Smith is feeling nostalgic ahead of Father’s Day this weekend.

The Bright star, 49, took to Instagram on Friday to share an adorable video chronicling his daughter Willow’s first day at ballet class.

“I found this video of @willowsmith’s first Ballet class. She was terrified!! She tried to cancel the night before. She was getting physically sick from Fear. She thought that it was going to be Painful & that she wouldn’t be good at it,” he captioned the post.

The video, taken by Smith, shows a young Willow when she first arrives to the class, where she admits to being “freaked out.” Smith’s voice can be heard off camera encouraging her as she warms up with some stretching.

When Smith asks what she’s going to tell the teacher, Willow smiles and says, “I’m scared as heck.”

The clip picks back up after class, where a grinning Willow tells her dad, “It was awesome!’

On their way home, Smith takes Willow to a book store after she asks if she can be treated with a new book for her efforts at ballet class.

Asked what she’d tell her older self about conquering fears, a young Willow says confidently, “Just do it.”

Now 17, Willow has been joining her mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandma, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, on their new Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

On a recent episode, Willow revealed that she doesn’t think a monogamous relationship would work for her.

“That feeling of ‘You’re my one and my only, there’s no one else’ … for me, that would not work,” she revealed.

“It’s a tricky one, and I tell you I think about it a lot with married women who are in this sexual monotony of feeling this obligation of having to have sex because they’re in a monogamous relationship,” Jada replied.

Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty

Earlier in the episode, Willow admitted to her mother that her introduction to sex was walking in on the actress and Smith when she was younger.

“My introduction to sex was obviously walking in on you and Daddy,” Willow said.

“When the hell did you walk in on us?” Jada responded, appearing shocked.

“It was in Utah… not Utah. Aspen,” Willow said. “I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so crazy. What did I just see?’”

Recalling the incident, Willow said she felt she had “overstepped a boundary” at the time.