Will Smith Shares Rare Family Photo with His Twin Siblings on Their 50th Birthday: 'Damn'

Will Smith is celebrating his younger siblings' milestone birthday with a rare family photo.

The 52-year-old actor shared a photo of his twin siblings Ellen and Harry on Wednesday to celebrate their 50th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My little brother & sister are 50 today! Damn," the Bad Boys star wrote in the caption of the photo with arrows written over it to indicate his twin siblings.

Ellen shared an Instagram video of flowers that had been sent to her, writing, "Yesssss!! Happy birthday to me! 🎂🎂🎂. This is how it's going...I'm excited about the turn out. #50 and amazing! 🙏🏿@willsmith @thehman1 @pashboutiquephilly @this_is_niki___ @skylardownss @she.is.pilar @_april_diamond."

Her twin brother Harry shared photos of how he spent the day, appearing to be on a yacht in Dubai. He thanked Ellen, his older brother Will and his sister-in-law Jada Pinkett Smith.

"A little surprise 50th Bday boating!!! Thanks @willsmith for this wonderful outing and for always being there when I needed you most. I am so blessed to have reached this milestone," Harry wrote in the caption.

He continued, "I'm super excited about the second half of my life being full of love, light, family, and fun. I want all of you to join me in celebrating this year. I'm committed to expressing my appreciation for the blessed existence I'm living and will be saying "YES" to adventure and enchantment!!! Let me know where y'all at and I'm coming."

"Thank you to @sydneytaylorsmith and Langston for being awesome. Thank you to @iame.smith for all of the support and pushing me to get back out into the world ❤️ @jadapinkettsmith words cannot describe my feelings for you… And my mother, my best friend and the coolest mom anyone could ask for. My sister @im.ashleymarie You my Dogg!!!" he added. "To the rest of my friends and family, too many to list, thank you all for being here for me over the last two years which have been incredibly difficult for me. Y'all know who you are. #love #peace #family #blessed #travelphotography."

Ellen and Harry are Smith's youngest siblings. They also have an older sister, Pamela, 57.

The I Am Legend star's birthday tribute to the twins comes a day after he shared a photo of himself wearing nothing but short shorts as he talked about getting back into shape.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Will Smith Credit: Will Smith/Instagram

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned his Instagram post. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!"

Smith revealed he's partnering with YouTube for a new original series premiering next year that will take viewers on Smith's health and fitness journey.

The six-part unscripted fitness docuseries, Best Shape of My Life, will follow "Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more, teaming up with guests including pro athletes, scientists and experts, and top YouTube creators," according to a release.