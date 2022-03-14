Will Smith Says 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith is clarifying that there was never infidelity in his marriage.

During an interview on CBS's Sunday Morning with Gayle King, the 53-year-old King Richard Oscar nominee denied that there had been any affair in his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith.

"There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Never," he said. "Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

The SAG Award winner added, "I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people. I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous."

Will, who was previously married to ex-wife Sheree Zampino from 1992 to 1995, began dating Jada in 1995. They married on Dec. 31, 1997, while she was pregnant with their first baby together. They share son Jaden Smith, 23, and daughter Willow Smith, 21. Will is also dad to son Trey Smith, 29, whom he shares with Zampino.

In July 2020, Jada opened up about having an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago while she and Will were on a break. She explained at the time that she and Will eventually were able to repair their relationship, saying at the time, "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

While promoting his memoir last year, Will told GQ that Jada "never believed in conventional marriage."

"Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," he said in November 2021. "There were significant endless discussions about what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."