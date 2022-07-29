Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith 'Had Nothing to Do' with Him Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith says that Jada Pinkett Smith "had nothing to do" with his decision to slap Chris Rock during March's Academy Awards ceremony in a new video statement.

On Friday, Will, 53, shared a new video titled "It's been a minute..." to his Facebook page and YouTube, in which he said that he has spent the time since the March 27 Oscars broadcast re-assessing his actions. "There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment," he said in the video.

The actor, who struck Rock, 57, onstage after taking issue with a joke Rock made about Jada's shaved head, answered questions he dictated to himself from a teleprompter and directly denied that Jada "[told Smith] to do something" in response to the joke. (Jada, 50, lives with alopecia.)

"No," Will said in the video. "It's like… I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it."

"I'm sorry, babe," Will continued, directly addressing Jada. "I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I've brought on all of us."

Will also offered an apology to the other nominees at March's Academy Awards for his actions, which created confusion while Rock presented the award for Best Documentary. He later accepted the Best Actor award for his role in King Richard.

"I won because you voted for me and it really breaks my heart to have stolen and tarnished your moment," Will said. "I can still see Questlove's eyes - it happened on Questlove's award — and it's like, 'I'm sorry,' really isn't sufficient."

Will also directly apologized to Rock in the video, telling the actor, "I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

One day after the Oscars, Will apologized to Rock in a statement, saying that he "reacted emotionally" because the "joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear."

Will has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars. The Academy also banned the actor from attending its events for the next 10 years.

Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson wrote in a letter: "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

When Will resigned from the Academy, he said in a statement that his behavior was "shocking, painful and inexcusable."

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," he said. "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

Will later concluded, "Change takes time, and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Rock's brother has said that the comedian was not aware of Jada's alopecia when he made the joke that compared her shaved head to Demi Moore's character's hairdo in the 1997 movie G.I. Jane.

On Sunday, Rock told an audience that he is "not a victim" uring a stand-up show alongside Kevin Hart at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, according to a report from Us Weekly.