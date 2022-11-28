Will Smith Says He Understands If People Are 'Not Ready' to See 'Emancipation' After Oscars Incident

Emancipation premieres in theaters Dec. 2 and begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ Dec. 9

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 28, 2022 01:02 PM
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Photo: David Livingston/Getty

Will Smith says he will "absolutely respect" moviegoers who are "not ready" to see his upcoming film Emancipation in the wake of his controversy at the 94th Academy Awards.

On Sunday, Smith, who won Best Actor earlier this year at the ceremony earlier this year shortly after smacking Chris Rock onstage, told Fox 5 DC reporter Kevin McCarthy he's now concerned that his "actions don't penalize" the other creatives who worked on the film.

"I completely understand that if someone is not ready, I would absolutely respect that and allow them their space to not be ready," Smith told McCarthy in a clip of the interview. "My deepest concern is my team — [director Antoine Fuqua] has done what I think is the greatest work of his entire career."

Smith continued to say that the creatives he worked with on Emancipation "have done some of the best work of their entire careers" and added that "my deepest hope is that my actions don't penalize my team."

"At this point, that's what I'm working for, that's what I'm hoping for," Smith said of why he hopes audiences see the movie. "I'm hoping that the material, the power of the film, the timeliness of the story, I'm hoping that the good that can be done would open people's hearts at a minimum to see and recognize and support the incredible artists in and around this film."

Smith said playing Peter, the man running from slave hunters at the heart of Emancipation, served as "one of the most grueling and transformative processes of my entire career."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a> Emancipation trailer
Apple TV+

"You take a little something away from every character, as an actor you take a little something away, but this particular process, Peter's journey, it sort of married with an internal yearning that I was having myself in that search for the enduring faith," Smith said.

"[The movie] came into my life in a time that I was seeking and I was searching," the actor added. "And I learned many things from Peter and I'm absolutely changed for having this spiritual run-in with this great man."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a> in Emancipation
Poster for Emancipation (2022). Apple TV+

In Emancipation, Smith stars as Peter, a man whose escape from slavery forces him to rely "on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family" as he runs from slave hunters and through Louisiana on his journey toward freedom.

The upcoming movie is inspired by "the 1863 photos of 'Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly," a synopsis for the film reads.

One image from the set of photos called "The Scourged Back" shows the man's wounded back after a severe whipping from his enslavers — a photograph that "ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery," according to the synopsis.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a> Emancipation trailer
Apple TV+

Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was eventually banned from attending Academy events for a decade after the incident at the Oscars in March.

Entertainment Weekly Awards Correspondent Dave Karger told PEOPLE in October that Smith is "technically eligible to be nominated and even win another award" at next year's ceremony.

Karger said that Emancipation's release plan means that Smith "could feasibly be a nominee again" at 2023's Oscars ceremony.

"But he wouldn't be able to accept the award in person if he were to win," Karger told PEOPLE.

Emancipation premieres in theaters Dec. 2 and begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ Dec. 9.

Related Articles
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of The Most Beautiful Moments From Shooting' His New Movie Emancipation
Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of the Most Beautiful Moments' from 'Emancipation' Set
Will Smith Emancipation trailer
Will Smith Plays a Man Fighting for His Freedom in Intense 'Emancipation' Trailer
Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith
'Emancipation' Director Defends Releasing Movie After Will Smith's 'One Bad Moment': 'Move Forward'
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Can Will Smith Be Nominated for an Oscar for 'Emancipation' After Academy's Post-Slap Ceremony Ban?
Actors Will Smith (L) and Jamie Foxx attend the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Foxx Praises Will Smith's 'Incredible' 'Emancipation' Movie Months After Oscars Controversy
Will Smith in Emancipation
Will Smith Returns in Trailer for 'Emancipation', His First Movie Since Oscars Controversy: WATCH
Will Smith
Will Smith's First Movie Post-Chris Rock Slap Screens and Earns Praise: 'A Story of Adversity'
Actor Will Smith attends the Warner Bros. Pictures' "Focus" premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on February 24, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith Visits L.A. Lakers and Talks About Having 'Gratitude in Times of Great Challenge'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkHH5ojSXIa/?hl=en willsmith Verified EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!! @davechappelle @cblacksmith @badgalriri @kenyabarris @officialfawn @tylerperry @asaprocky @westbrook @appletvplus
Dave Chappelle, Rihanna, Tyler Perry, More Join Will Smith for 'Epic' Screening of 'Emancipation'
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: 'Make Sure Nobody Comes Up Out The Audience'
Regina Hall on Jimmy Kimmel Hosting 2023 Oscars: Make Sure 'Nobody Comes Up Out the Audience'
Chris Rock Will Make History as First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix: 'An Unforgettable Moment'
Chris Rock Will Become First Person to Perform Live on Netflix with 2023 Comedy Special
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 95th Oscars: 'Everyone Good Said No'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Eric Roberts attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie Is 'Going to Win an Academy Award' for 'Babylon', Raves Costar Eric Roberts
Will Smith appeared to slap presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the Oscars ceremony
Lupita Nyong'o Admits She Knew She 'Was Going to Be a Meme' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
chris rock and will smith
Kevin Hart Says 'the World Should Step Out of' Will Smith and Chris Rock Beef: 'Let Them Recover'
Will Smith
What Does Will Smith's 10-Year Ban from Oscars Ceremony Mean: 'A Steep Price for Him to Pay'