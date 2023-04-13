Will Smith Reunites with Martin Lawrence on Atlanta Set of 'Bad Boys 4'

Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett are back in action.

On Wednesday, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were spotted in Atlanta on the set of their upcoming action movie Bad Boys 4.

Smith, 54, was seen stepping out of his trailer in costume as his Bad Boys character Mike, while Lawrence, 57, was seen arriving to the set wearing a maroon track suit and matching sneakers.

Franchise alum John Salley, who appeared in the first two Bad Boys movies but not 2020's Bad Boys For Life, was also present on set Wednesday in addition to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, photos published by The Daily Mail show.

The outlet previously reported on Tuesday that Smith had been spotted on the film's set for the first time since production began.

Backgrid

Smith and Lawrence jointly announced that Bad Boys 4 was in the works back in January, when they both shared a video on Instagram that they each captioned: "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The clip began with Smith recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was — before "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack, began playing through the speakers.

"I wish I was you not knowing what I'm about to show me," Smith told the camera.

Upon arriving at his costar's home, Smith greeted Lawrence, who opened the door and asked with a smile, "It's about that time?" as they confirmed production on the fourth film.

At the Grammy Awards in February, Questlove told Variety that Smith was originally scheduled to participate in the award show's 50th anniversary of hip-hop tribute performance, but the actor and rapper had to drop out after production on Bad Boys 4 began.

"I'll give the spoiler alert away. Will Smith was a part of the festivities tonight, but they started shooting Bad Boys 4 this week," Questlove, 52, told the outlet on the red carpet. "There were a lot of preliminary shots that he had to do, so we had to lose Will."

Smith has appeared in just one movie — 2022's Apple TV+ release Emancipation — since he slapped Chris Rock during 2022's Academy Awards ceremony. Back in July 2022, Lawrence dismissed any speculation that a fourth Bad Boys movie would not happen after the incident, telling Ebony that he's "got one more" installment in him, "at least."

"For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]," Lawrence said of 1995's original Bad Boys at the time.