Will Smith Responds After Academy Bans Him from Attending Oscars Until 2032 Over Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith accepts his decade-long ban from the Academy Awards.

The 53-year-old Best Actor winner responded Friday after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors decided to ban him from Oscars ceremonies and other Academy events for the next 10 years after he struck Chris Rock onstage during last month's award show.

"I accept and respect the Academy's decision," Smith said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

The Academy determined that "for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," per a letter sent by Academy President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson and obtained by PEOPLE.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," they wrote.

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," they added.

Rubin and Hudson went on to address Rock, 57, and Oscars hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall.

"We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast," they said.

"This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy," they added. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

Smith has issued a public apology to Rock and he also formally resigned from the Academy a week ago.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy," he said in a statement last Friday, April 1.

He added, "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."