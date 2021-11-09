Will Smith is talking about the “early days” of his relationship and sex life with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Recalls 'Spectacular' First Months with Jada Pinkett: We 'Had Sex Multiple Times Every Day'

Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood CA on May 21, 2019, in the culmination of the films Magic Carpet World Tour with stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Mexico City and Amman, Jordan.

Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Will Smith attend the World Premiere of Disneys "Aladdin" at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood CA on May 21, 2019, in the culmination of the films Magic Carpet World Tour with stops in Paris, London, Berlin, Tokyo, Mexico City and Amman, Jordan.

Will Smith is opening up about his sex life with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith in his Apple TV+ interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Smith, 53, divulged the early days of his relationship to Winfrey in the most recent episode of The Oprah Conversation, where the host read from his new memoir, Will, via E! News.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We drank every day, and had sex multiple times every day, for four straight months," Winfrey read from an excerpt of the actor's memoir. "I started to wonder if this was a competition. Either way, as far as I was concerned, there were only two possibilities: (1) I was going to satisfy this woman sexually, or (2) I was going to die trying."

Winfrey told Smith, "Since you're not dead, we assume you won the competition." Smith laughed and replied, "Well, it ended up being a lot more complex than that, Oprah."

"You know, those early days were spectacular," Smith told Winfrey. "Me and Jada, to this day, if we start talking, it's four hours. It's four hours if we exchange a sentence."

Smith described their long conversations as "the center of why we've been able to sustain and why we're still together, not choking the life out of each other."

RELATED VIDEO: Venus Williams' 'Wow' Moment Seeing Will Smith Play Her Father in New Film: He 'Embodied My Dad'

"It's like, the ability to work through issues," he added. "I've just never met another person that I connect with in conversation more blissfully and productively than Jada."

Pinkett Smith also addressed her sex life with her husband on last week's episode of Red Table Talk where she spoke about the challenges of maintaining a healthy sex life.

"It's hard," she told guest Gwyneth Paltrow. "The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That's why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It's like, 'Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.' That's a huge pitfall."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paltrow replied, "Isn't it weird, though? It's like someone doesn't read your mind and we feel crushed."

"Crushed!" Pinkett Smith replied, adding, "You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same...I really try."

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith | Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

"It's uncomfortable, but it's deeply healthy, and I think around sex, because it's something that we don't talk about a lot, and there's so much fantasy around it..." she added.

Though the actress was open on Red Table Talk about the pitfalls she has faced when it comes to sex in a long-term relationship, she later insisted via Twitter that she and her husband "have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom."

In a September interview with GQ, Smith said, "Jada never believed in [a] conventional marriage."

"Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up," he said. "There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection."

He continued, "We have given each other trust and freedom, with the belief that everybody has to find their own way. And marriage for us can't be a prison. And I don't suggest our road for anybody. I don't suggest this road for anybody. But the experiences that the freedoms that we've given one another and the unconditional support, to me, is the highest definition of love."