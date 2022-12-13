Will Smith Recalls Shock of Being Spit on By 'Emancipation' Costar While Filming: 'I Was Like Whoa'

Will Smith's Emancipation costars were so committed to the period drama that one unscripted moment caught the star off guard.

The actor, 54, takes over Red Table Talk this week to discuss his transformation for the new film in a conversation with his three kids Willow, 22, Jaden, 24, and Trey Smith, 30. In Emancipation, based on a true story and directed by Antoine Fuqua, Will plays a man named Peter who escapes slavery.

In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Will recalls a moment while filming when a costar "ad-libbed" by spitting on him.

"As the years have gone on I've gotten more and more locked into these characters for longer periods of time," he explained. "And it's just the weight of this story, the weight of these experiences — the quality of these actors. It was emotionally, it was physically, it was spiritually taxing."

"One of the first days on set, there is a scene with one of the actors and he leans down in my face and says, 'You a cold one, ain't you?' and then he ad-libbed...," Will recalled as he then turned to simulate spitting on Willow, then showcasing his over-the-top reaction to the moment as his kids laughed.

Will joked, "I was like, 'Makeup!' No, but it was like ... I was like, Whoa, every actor on this set was taking it really, really seriously."

The full episode features more about Emancipation, including how Will says he nearly "went too far" and almost "lost himself" in a role for the first time in his career. It features surprises from director Fuqua, costar Ben Foster and Will's mother Caroline Bright.

Will Smith's Red Table Talk Takeover with Willow, Jaden and Trey is available to stream starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch.

Emancipation is now streaming on Apple TV+.