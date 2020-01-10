Will Smith Raps Through His Entire Life's History with Jimmy Fallon: 'I Had a Nice Little Run'

Will Smith is telling the story of his life — through rap!

On Thursday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the legendary actor and rapper teamed up with show host Jimmy Fallon to perform a nearly three-minute rap song summarizing his entire career. Smith, 51, and Fallon, 45, appeared on stage wearing matching black hoodies, white T-shirts and sunglasses.

The beginning of their rap track chronicled Smith’s early days in Philadelphia before he was cast on The French Prince of Bel-Air in 1990.

“I was rappin’ just to make bus fare / Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air,” Smith rapped, as Fallon added, “I don’t gotta tell you that show was awesome / Every Monday night, before an all-new Blossom.”

Next, Smith went on to describe his jump from television into movies, with roles in films like Bad Boys, Six Degrees of Separation and Independence Day.

Image zoom Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Image zoom Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

“But a real big star needs a real big screen / So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean,” the actor rapped. “Independence Day, aliens on my turf / You invading us? Nah, ‘Welcome to Earth!'”

Smith and Fallon then referenced the actor’s marriage to wife Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997 — and their now-popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. Smith and Pinkett Smith parent kids Trey, 27, (who Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino), Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19.

“’97 married Jada, and she still set it off / Any questions? You and she can have a Red Table Talk,” Fallon rapped.

Smith added, “Started out a Prince, then became the Fresh Papi / Cuz Trey is the Ace, Jaden’s a force / Willow came and told ya ‘whip your hair back and forth!'”

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The actor then went through a list of more recent movies he had starred in, including Hancock, Ali, Shark Tale and Hitch, as well as last year’s Aladdin and 2019’s Spies in Disguise.

“Aladdin ain’t never ever had a friend like me / And I turned into a pigeon in my last movie,” he rapped. “So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird —”

“You’re a good man —” Fallon added, as Smith concluded, “And Bad Boy for life.”

After the rap, Smith and Fallon discussed their performance on the show, with the Bad Boys star jokingly saying, “It was weird doing it with you.”

“I understand, I’m not a rapper,” Fallon admitted, laughing.

Smith also told Fallon that it felt meaningful to reflect back on his long career and life.

“As we were going through, I was kinda like, ‘Wow, that was kinda [great],” he said. “I had a nice little run.'”

Smith’s newest movie, Bad Boys for Life, hits theaters on Jan. 17.