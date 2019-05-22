Will Smith Is 'Proud' of Princess Jasmine's Ambition in Aladdin: She 'Wants to Rule'

Will Smith is looking forward to fans seeing Princess Jasmine in his new film Aladdin.

The actor, 50, spoke to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the live-action Disney remake where he spilled on what he loves most about the film.

“There are quite a few updates that I am very proud of in this movie,” he said. “The number one that I am proud of are the additions to the Princess Jasmine character.”

Smith continued, “The idea that her character wants to rule. That her father doesn’t have any sons and she doesn’t understand why she can’t be the next in line to rule the kingdom. And this is just a time when you know women aren’t allowed to rule in this world.”

Image zoom Will Smith Albert L. Ortega/Getty

“That added such a new flavor to the interactions between Jasmine and Aladdin and then the new song ‘Speechless,’ I think is the greatest accomplishment of this movie,” he added.

Smith was joined at the premiere with his entire family including children Willow, 18, Jaden, 20, and Trey, 26, and wife Jada Pinkett, who wore a look inspired by his character, Genie.

The star has been vocal about his excitement for the movie and his role as the Genie, originally voiced by Robin Williams, on social media.

Image zoom Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine in Aladdin Daniel Smith/Disney

“I just saw the Finished version of #Aladdin!! IT IS FIRE 🔥 I AM HYPED!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see it. But, for now… Here’s the full trailer!” he captioned an Instagram post when the first trailer dropped.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24.