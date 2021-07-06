Will Smith is currently filming in New Orleans

Will Smith Pays for July 4 Fireworks in New Orleans After Learning City Didn't Plan a Show (Report)

Will Smith made sure the city of New Orleans could celebrate Independence Day in style.

The actor reportedly paid $100,000 for the Louisiana city to have a fireworks display over the Mississippi River on Sunday, the Associated Press reports. City officials told the AP that Smith decided to pay for the pyrotechnics after learning New Orleans didn't plan a 2021 show.

The show comes after New Orleans was forced to cancel last year's display due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Smith gave back to the city where he's recently been filming Emancipation, a gripping drama about the real-life story of of runaway slave Peter.

The actor, 52, is starring in the film Emancipation as Peter, a real-life runaway slave who fought to evade his hunters through the Louisiana swamp in his journey to join the Union army. Peter is known for the picture of his heavily scarred back.

Emancipation counts on Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) as director with William N. Collage writing the script.

Apple TV+ acquired the movie last year in a reported $120 Million deal.

When the movie was announced, Fuqua spoke to Deadline about Peter's enduring legacy.