Will Smith Says He's 'Excited' for 'Bad Boys 4' as He and Martin Lawrence Tease Sequel

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are hard at work bringing Bad Boys 4 to life.

During a virtual appearance at CinemaCon, the actors said they couldn't be at the convention in Las Vegas in person but promised it was for a good reason.

Sharing that they were four weeks into filming the upcoming movie, Lawrence, 58, said, "We're not sorry we couldn't be there," according to Variety.

Added Smith, 54, "We glad we not there because we here and they're paying us to be here," noting that he and his costar are "hype" and "excited" for Bad Boys 4.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys for Life (2020). Columbia Pictures

Smith and Lawrence jointly announced that Bad Boys 4 was in the works back in January, when they both shared a video on Instagram that they each captioned: "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The clip began with Smith recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was — before "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack, began playing through the speakers.

"I wish I was you not knowing what I'm about to show me," Smith told the camera.

Upon arriving at his costar's home, Smith greeted Lawrence, who opened the door and asked with a smile, "It's about that time?" as they confirmed production on the fourth film.

Lawrence and Smith were both recently spotted in Atlanta on the set of the upcoming film.

Smith has appeared in just one movie — 2022's Apple TV+ release Emancipation — since he slapped Chris Rock during 2022's Academy Awards ceremony. That July, Lawrence dismissed any speculation that a fourth Bad Boys movie would not happen after the incident, telling Ebony that he's "got one more" installment in him, "at least."

"For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]," Lawrence said of 1995's original Bad Boys at the time.