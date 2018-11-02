Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Reunite to Say 'Bad Boys 3 Is Happening': 'It's Official!'

The Bad Boys are back in action!

Fifteen years after Bad Boys II was released in theaters, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are happy to say that the third film in the series is finally a go.

“Yo, yo. I’m telling y’all. I’m telling y’all this is crazy, wait, wait, just wait — it’s official!” Smith, 50, shared in a video he posted to Instagram on Thursday while at the beach with Lawrence.

“It’s official, baby! It’s official! Bad boys 3 is happening! It’s official! It’s official!” Smith continued as Lawrence, 53, could be heard saying, “It’s official.”

“That’s it — no more! Y’all can’t handle no more of that,” the Suicide Squad actor added while laughing.

Smith also wrote in his caption, “It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life 🚨 We back!! @martinlawrence.”

To commemorate the moment, the father of three also shared a #TBT of a Bad Boys movie still while promising fans that Martin wouldn’t have a beeper in the upcoming film.

“I promise you @martinlawrence won’t have a beeper in the new @badboys 🙂 #tbt,” he wrote in the cheeky post.

On Wednesday, Lawrence revealed the news when he shared a photo of himself and Smith with the caption, “It’s official. Bad Boys for Life. #teammartymar #badboysforlife@willsmith #weback.”

Lawrence told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 that the third film wasn’t likely to happen.

“I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” he said. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in Bad Boys Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

He added, “I’m there, I’m ready right now. If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

Lawrence and Smith will revisit their characters of Det. Marcus Burnett and Det. Mike Lowrey, respectively.

The original film was released in 1995 and directed by Michael Bay (Transformers). The story centered on two detectives ordered to protect a witness to a murder while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room of their police precinct.