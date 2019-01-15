Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Are Bad Boys for Life on Set of Third Movie in Hit Series

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are gearing up for some serious action.

The two actors were photographed hard at work on the set of their highly-anticipated Bad Boys for Life in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday.

Smith, 50, and Lawrence, 53, bundled up in black jackets and pants as they faced the cool weather while filming the sequel to 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II.

The duo is reprising their roles as Miami cops Mike Lowry and Marcus Burnett for the film which is due to hit theaters in January 2020.

The two actors revealed the third film in the series was moving forward in an Instagram post they each shared in November.

“Yo, yo. I’m telling y’all. I’m telling y’all this is crazy, wait, wait, just wait — it’s official!” Smith shared in a video while at the beach with Lawrence.

“It’s official, baby! It’s official! Bad boys 3 is happening! It’s official! It’s official!” Smith continued as Lawrence could be heard saying, “It’s official.”

“That’s it — no more! Y’all can’t handle no more of that,” the Suicide Squad actor added while laughing.

Smith also wrote in his caption, “It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming. But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life 🚨 We back!! @martinlawrence.”

Last week, Smith revealed he and Lawrence had rewatched the first two films in the franchise in an Instagram post of the two hugging.

“First Day of Shooting tomorrow! We watched @BadBoys 1 & 2 together over the weekend. It’s about to be KRAZY! #badboysforlife 📷: @jas,” Smith wrote in the caption.

While the plot of the film has been kept under wraps, several well-known actors are joining the fray such as Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Riverdale’s Charles Melton and Joe Pantoliano who is reprising his role as Captain Howard.

Bad Boys for Life is in theaters January 2020.