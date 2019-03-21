Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Are Back in Action — and on Motorcycles! — in Bad Boys for Life 

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are gearing up for an action-packed Bad Boys for Life!

The two actors were photographed on the set of their third Bad Boys film on Wednesday in what appears to be one of the many high-intensity chases their characters will face in the upcoming movie.

In the photo, Smith, 50, appears intent during the chase as he rides on the back of a motorcycle as Lawrence, 53, rides alongside him in a sidecar while handling a mounted mini-gun.

Smith has been ramping up the excitement for their film since the two revealed on Instagram in November that the series was moving forward with a third film.

The actors are reprising their roles as Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett for the film which is due to hit theaters in January 2020.

Martin Lawrence and [ent-hotlink id="18542" href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" title="Will Smith"] on the set of Bad Boys for Life BACKGRID

They were photographed on the set of the film in January wearing black jackets and pants. That month, Smith revealed they had rewatched the first two films in the franchise 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II before filming.

While the plot of the film has been kept under wraps, several well-known actors are joining the fray such as Vikings actor Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Riverdale’s Charles Melton and Joe Pantoliano who is reprising his role as Captain Howard.

Bad Boys for Life is in theaters January 2020.