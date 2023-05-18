Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Film Daring Scene for 'Bad Boys 4' in Atlanta: Photo

The costars are reuniting for their fourth Bad Boys movie after the 2020 sequel Bad Boys for Life became a box office hit

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 18, 2023 05:15 PM
Will Smith talks Martin Lawrence off an 8-story ledge in a scene for "Bad Boys 4" in Atlanta, Georgia
Photo: BACKGRID

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are hard at work.

The costars were photographed filming Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta on Wednesday. In one moment, Lawrence, 58, was pictured screaming on the ledge of a building wearing a hospital gown that blew in the breeze as Smith, 54, looked on.

The actors announced that the fourth Bad Boys movie was in the works back in January, sharing a video on Instagram that they captioned: "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

Then, in April, Smith and Lawrence appeared via video at CinemaCon, noting that they couldn't be in person at the Las Vegas event because they were four weeks into filming the sequel.

Lawrence joked, "We're not sorry we couldn't be there," according to Variety, and Smith added, "We glad we not there because we here and they're paying us to be here," noting that they are "hype" and "excited" for Bad Boys 4.

will-smith-b
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in 2020. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The duo found box office success re-teaming for a third Bad Boys movie titled Bad Boys for Life in 2020, 25 years after the original entry.

In an interview Ebony magazine last summer, Lawrence said he hoped the Bad Boys sequel could still happen despite controversy over Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the March 2022 Oscars ceremony. Lawrence said he's "got one more" installment in the pipeline "at least."

Of the original, Lawrence reflected at the time, "For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]."

"I didn't go to college, so I felt TV was my college years," he also said. "I felt with movies, I had graduated; it was just different."

