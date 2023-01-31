Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm 'Bad Boys 4' Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'

Smith teased the announcement with a "hint" for viewers, playing "Shake Ya Tailfeather" from the Bad Boys II soundtrack through his car's speakers

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 01:13 PM
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm Bad Boys 4 Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Photo: Will Smith/Instagram

Bad Boys 4 is officially happening!

Franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday, posting the same video that they each captioned, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The clip began with Smith, 54, recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers from that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was — before "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack, began playing through the speakers.

"I wish I was you not knowing what I'm about to show me," Smith told the camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Upon arriving at his costar's home, Smith greeted Lawrence, 57, who opened the door and asked with a smile, "It's about that time?"

After the two cheered and embraced, Smith turned the camera on them both and confirmed jubilantly, "It's about that time!"

"It's official, y'all," he continued, confirming production on the fourth film. "Bad boys for life, baby!"

Smith held up four fingers, seemingly confirming that the movie would be called Bad Boys 4 Life — but Lawrence was quick to remind his friend that the third film was already called Bad Boys for Life.

"We shouldn't have called it that, though. "The 3 was the 'e,' " said Smith, adding with a laugh, "But this is Bad Boys 4. It's official!"

RELATED VIDEO: Charles Melton Had a Pursuit of Happyness Moment with Will Smith on Set of Bad Boys for Life

The news comes after Lawrence said in a July 2022 interview with Ebony magazine that he's "got one more" installment in the pipeline, "at least," of the action-comedy series.

The franchise kicked off with 1995's Bad Boys and has so far produced two sequels alongside Smith. Combined, the three films made more than $840 million at global box offices.

News of the fourth movie comes after Smith made headlines for slapping Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards back in March 2022. According to Ebony, Lawrence "dismiss(ed) speculation" that the next Bad Boys was canceled as a result of the incident.

Of the original, the latter reflected, "For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]."

Related Articles
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
Actor Ashton Kutcher (L) and actress Demi Moore arrive at the Coalition to Abolish Slavery & Trafficking's 13th Annual Gala at the Skirball Cultural Center on May 12, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashton Kutcher Recalls Feeling Like a 'Wholesale F---ing Failure' After Demi Moore Divorce
Keanu Reeves attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets" at AMC The Grove 14 on July 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Keanu Reeves Calls 'John Wick: Chapter 4' His 'Hardest Physical Role' Ever: They 'Trained Me Up'
Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix's 'Pamela, a love story' Los Angeles Premiere
Pamela Anderson Says 'It's Emotional' to Watch Her Life Story in New Netflix Documentary
Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley Elvis Presley's 88th Birthday Celebration
Austin Butler Details His 'Immediate' Connection with Lisa Marie Presley: 'We Got So Close So Fast'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Marc Maron attends the DreamWorks Animations Special Screening Of "The Bad Guys" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on April 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Marc Maron Slams Academy for Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nod Investigation: She's 'Not Undeserving'
Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon attend The Martin Katz Jewel Suite Debuts At The New York Palace Hotel on November 13, 2013 in New York City.
Pamela Anderson Says She Found a Crack Pipe in Family Christmas Tree While Married to Rick Salomon
Harry Potter costars, Tom Felton, Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Matthew Lewis
Rupert Grint and His 'Harry Potter' Costars Have a WhatsApp Group Chat Called 'The Potterheads'
Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston
Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston Are Teaming Up for Body-Swap Comedy: Report
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Would 'Crumble' Without Fan Support After Alec's Criminal Charges
Timothée Chalamet Goofs Around in Bedroom Selfies on Instagram
Timothée Chalamet Puts Finger up His Nose in Series of Goofy Bedroom Selfies
Murder Mystery 2. (L-R) Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2.
Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Go to Paris to Solve a New Case in 'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Christina Ricci attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Andrea Riseborough attends The BAFTA Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Christina Ricci Says Academy's 'Backward' Review of Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nom 'Feels Elitist'
Abigail Breslin Ira Kunyansky wedding
Abigail Breslin Reveals She Wed Longtime Love Ira Kunyansky: 'Ya Girl Got Married'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "Wolf Pack" at Harmony Gold on January 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: M. Night Shyamalan attends the "Knock at the Cabin" UK Special Screening at Vue West End on January 25, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
Sarah Michelle Gellar Admits to M. Night Shyamalan She Spoiled' Sixth Sense' for Freddie Prinze Jr.
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan
Harrison Ford Reacts to 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Nod: 'He's a Great Guy'