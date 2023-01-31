Will Smith and Martin Lawrence Confirm 'Bad Boys 4' Is in the Works: 'It's Official, Y'all!'

Bad Boys 4 is officially happening!

Franchise stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence shared the news on their respective Instagram accounts Tuesday, posting the same video that they each captioned, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

The clip began with Smith, 54, recording himself as he drove to Lawrence's home, telling viewers from that he was going to provide a "hint" as to what his big news was — before "Shake Ya Tailfeather" by Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee, from the Bad Boys II soundtrack, began playing through the speakers.

"I wish I was you not knowing what I'm about to show me," Smith told the camera.

Upon arriving at his costar's home, Smith greeted Lawrence, 57, who opened the door and asked with a smile, "It's about that time?"

After the two cheered and embraced, Smith turned the camera on them both and confirmed jubilantly, "It's about that time!"

"It's official, y'all," he continued, confirming production on the fourth film. "Bad boys for life, baby!"

Smith held up four fingers, seemingly confirming that the movie would be called Bad Boys 4 Life — but Lawrence was quick to remind his friend that the third film was already called Bad Boys for Life.

"We shouldn't have called it that, though. "The 3 was the 'e,' " said Smith, adding with a laugh, "But this is Bad Boys 4. It's official!"

The news comes after Lawrence said in a July 2022 interview with Ebony magazine that he's "got one more" installment in the pipeline, "at least," of the action-comedy series.

The franchise kicked off with 1995's Bad Boys and has so far produced two sequels alongside Smith. Combined, the three films made more than $840 million at global box offices.

News of the fourth movie comes after Smith made headlines for slapping Chris Rock in the face at the 2022 Academy Awards back in March 2022. According to Ebony, Lawrence "dismiss(ed) speculation" that the next Bad Boys was canceled as a result of the incident.

Of the original, the latter reflected, "For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office — that two Black stars, two sitcom stars, could make money at the box office [was huge]."