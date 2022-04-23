Will Smith Makes First Appearance Since Oscars Slap Incident at a Private Airport in India

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Will Smith is spotted for the first time since assaulting comedian Chris after he cracked a joke about wife Jada's shaved head. The 53-year-old actor, who was subsequently banned from future Oscar ceremonies for the next 10 years, was all smiles, posed for pictures with fans and waved to onlookers as he was seen at a private airfield in Mumbai, India. The purpose of his trip is not known. After being stuck on stage with millions of people watching and Hollywood A-listers watching in the audience, Rock announced: "Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me." The assault caused a public outcry with many accusing him of setting a terrible example to fans and children. Some called the 10-year Oscar ban a 'toothless penalty' and says the star should have voluntarily returned his best actor award won that same evening. 23 Apr 2022 Pictured: Will Smith. Photo credit: Varinder Chawla/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA850586_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Credit: Varinder Chawla/MEGA