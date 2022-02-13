Will Smith's Life in Pictures

"West Philadelphia born and raised" was, in fact, where Will Smith spent most of his days. The Pennsylvania native was born on Sept. 25, 1968 to dad Willard Carroll Smith Sr. and mom Caroline Bright and has an older sister named Pamela and younger twin siblings named Harry and Ellen.

Growing up, Smith had a complicated relationship with his father, penning in his 2021 memoir about a specific time he witnessed his father abuse his mother at age nine.

"That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am," wrote Smith.