Will Smith Says He's 'Truly Learned the Definition of Unconditional Love' with Jada Pinkett

Will Smith is opening up about the depth of his love for wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the second part of his Red Table Talk interview on Facebook Watch.

“There’s nothing that could happen that we won’t be together and love each other,” the 50-year-old actor said of his relationship with the actress, 47.

“And it’s not just because we’re saying it,” he continued. “It’s because we’ve cracked each other’s heads wide open.”

Smith explained once the two had focused on their relationship and discovered what they each needed from themselves and each other, they were able to move forward in their relationship.

“We woke up the next day and high-fived and kept going. We set each other free, and people really struggle with that. The things that Jada needs to be happy I’m not going to agree with them all.”

“I’ve truly learned the definition of unconditional love,” he added. “I love you, I support you, I’m going to help you be happy no matter what. I don’t have to like it. I describe it as the day the deal breakers are gone. We don’t have any deal breakers.”

“And to me that’s what it’s about,” Pinkett Smith said. “I always knew I’m not marriage material. What I did know is I’m a ride or die chick.”

“What you are is the best friend that I’ve ever had,” the actor chimed in. “You’re the best partner I’ve ever had.”

“And sometimes that gets lost in marriage. I think for many years you and I… we tried really hard,” Pinkett Smith responded. “What we have between us is family and friendship. We are in a union no matter what. We talk about any and everything.”

“When you go to sleep at night knowing you have an unbreakable bond, and an unbreakable friendship, an unbreakable connection — that’s how you want to go to sleep every night,” Smith added.

Pinkett Smith told PEOPLE earlier in October that she does not find them uncomfortable.

“That’s really how we talk on a daily basis,” Pinkett Smith said. “That’s why it’s not difficult for us. It’s how we communicate.”

“I always leave feeling like I’ve learned something from them,” Banfield-Jones said. “I love coming to their house. I love coming to L.A. and spending time with them because I just leave so filled up.”