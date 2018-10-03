Will Smith Launches the #PiggyBackChallenge by Carrying Son Jaden, 20, on His Shoulders

Social media users beware, there’s a new challenge coming to take over news feeds thanks to Will Smith.

The proud dad, 50, promptly let his 20-year-old son Jaden ride on his shoulders after he saw another dad doing the same with his toddler. But it was a much funnier sight when Smith propped Jaden up.

“I saw this Father in @Target with his Child on his shoulders… I got Jealous,” Smith wrote alongside the picture, taken by photographer Antonio Palou. “Fathers out there… Y’all ready for the #PiggyBackChallenge?”

Smith also posted a video on his Instagram explaining how the hilarious moment came about. The father-son duo stopped by a Target store in New York City to promote JUST Water being stocked in some locations around the country.

“We’re going into Target now, Target just took JUST Water in limited locations around the country so we’re going in and we’re just going to do a surprise visit,” Smith says in the video. The video goes on to show the two stocking the bottles on shelves and signing a few for fans.

“If you go into a Target store, just know that we stocked these shelves,” Jaden tells the camera, before Smith jokingly chastises him: “You’re doing a lot of talking, son. I need to see you work.”

And before they leave, Smith makes Jaden hop on his shoulders for a photo-op with another dad. But despite Jaden’s protests, the fun wasn’t over and Smith insisted on carrying his son up the escalator and out of the store — even though Jaden almost hits his head at one point.

“I thought this was so cool, when the child is on the father’s shoulders. I just want the picture,” Smith tells Jaden, later adding, “This is what love is supposed to look like, I need you to commit.”