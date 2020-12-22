Will Smith Connects with Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Will Smith to Surprise a Young Fan

"You are showing all of us how we are supposed to love and care for our families," the actor told the young boy

On Monday, the 52-year-old actor teamed up with the Los Angeles Dodgers catcher, 25, to surprise a young fan on the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star's Snapchat Series, Will From Home.

Described by the host as the youngest guest to ever appear on the show, Smith detailed the story of 8-year-old Aaron Moreno, who bought plants and sold them for a profit in an effort to help his family out amid tough times they were facing — including sending his sister to Mexico because his family could no longer afford to keep her in the United States.

In the series episode, the two Smiths surprised the young boy with a PlayStation 5, Travis Scott merchandise, Dodgers tickets, an invitation to batting practice with the Dodgers catcher and a $10,000 donation from Nextdoor — a community network for neighborhoods — among other generous gifts.

Smith also noted that the young boy's plant selling business, "Aaron’s Garden," will be listed for free on Nextdoor.

Later, Smith shared the story of how Aaron took the bus to downtown Los Angeles, where he bought "all the plants he could afford," before he sold them and, as Smith noted, "just kept going and going."

After word spread of his warmhearted actions, Smith detailed that Aaron was able to sell enough plants to allow his family to buy a car, get a new apartment and bring his sister back from Mexico.

"Aaron was carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders, and instead of collapsing from the burden, he said, 'How can I help my family?'" Smith shared.

The family later revealed to Smith how his film, The Pursuit of Happyness, inspired them, as Aaron quoted a line from the 2006 movie.

Elsewhere, during their virtual gathering, Smith and his moniker-sharing friend also took part in a round of trivia with Aaron, who had to pick between the baseball star and the actor in a game aptly titled, "Which Will Smith?"

There, Aaron chose the athlete to protect him in a zombie attack — "He has a bat," the young boy noted — and incorrectly guessed that the actor was born in 1995.

Smith then closed off the video by saying, "familia lo es todo," which translates to "family is everything" in Spanish, before he shared a final sweet message with the young boy.