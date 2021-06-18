"When your child shows disappointment — you don't realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have," Kevin Hart says

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Are Taking Over Red Table Talk for Father's Day - Watch the Trailer

Move over, Jada: It's Will's turn at the red table.

The actor, 52, sat down with Kevin Hart to discuss their biggest parenting mistakes, their ex-wives, their kids' relationships and more, including personal confessions, revelations and important life lessons. Smith is a father of three, and Hart, 41, shares two children with ex Torrei Hart and two with wife Eniko Parrish.

"I'm here to answer serious questions," Hart says in the trailer.

"What makes a good father?" Smith asks.

"Being different from mine," Hart replies.

"I literally had to learn how to care about how people feel," Smith says. "It is a vicious betrayal to not care how they feel."

Adds Hart, "When your child shows disappointment - you don't realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have."

In an additional exclusive sneak peek, Smith asks Hart if his 16-year-old daughter, Heaven, has expressed any interest in boys.

"She talks to me about it and I had to learn to be okay!" Hart exclaims. "I had to learn to not say, 'Get the f--- out of here. What are you talking about?!"

Smith, too, knows the urge to protect one's daughter.

"One of the things I ran into with Willow, because she was raised around good men, she has a little bit of naivety around what [predatory] behavior would be like," he says. "Willow's 20 now, but from 16 to 19, I really found myself colliding with her. I just felt like she didn't totally comprehend some of the difficulties [that could arise]."

This isn't Smith's first time on his wife's Facebook Watch show. The Men in Black star has made numerous appearances over the years, most recently last July when he and Pinkett Smith, 49, revealed they had briefly separated years ago, and that during that time the actress was in "a different kind of entanglement" with singer August Alsina.

The couple eventually found their way back together after rediscovering what made them happy as individuals. "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love," Pinkett Smith said at the time.

"We refer to ourselves as life partners ... you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life," said Smith, quipping that marriage "ain't for the weak of heart."

For their part, Smith and Hart are also teaming up on the big screen with lead roles in the remake of the 1987 comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles. The original movie starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as two ill-matched men who share a three-day journey full of various misadventures while trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. The film was directed by the late John Hughes.

The new film will be a modern update of the original, with Smith and Hart portraying characters who are forced to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones, according to Variety.