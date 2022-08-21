Will Smith Jumps on Chair When He and Son Trey See an Apparent Tarantula Walking Across the Floor

Joking that he would now be selling his house, Will Smith captioned the Instagram video “posting this from a Holiday Inn”

Will Smith's foray back into the realm of social media ramped up over the weekend when he posted a video showing himself and his oldest son corralling a giant spider in their house.

"What the whole hell? That is a big-ass spider!" Will, 53, said in the video of the apparent Tarantula.

The Oscar winner put his son Trey in charge of spider wrangling, climbing onto a chair for his own safety as the giant arachnid crawls across the floor.

"C'mon, you're young and strong," he tells Trey, 29. "You can handle the bite."

His son responds by giving him an "are you serious" stare, with his hands on his hips.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star did eventually step in to help, after Trey trapped the spider under a glass while his dad screamed in the background.

"We're taking turns, we're a team," Will said to the camera. The next shot revealed his casual mint green hoodie and bright pink shorts, while he held the spider inside the cup using a piece of paper.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: "I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk"

"So that's the biggest spider we've ever seen in our lives," said Trey.

"I don't like it at all," Will said, adding, "We're selling the house."

The caption on the post jokes "posting this from a Holiday Inn," and even garnered a comment from his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, Red Table Talk account. "That's HIS house now," the comment said.

The latest post came after the King Richard actor posted an apology video to Chris Rock last month and a post on Saturday about possibly returning to social media for fun posts. Will struck the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards in March following a joke made by Rock, 57, about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. The actress, 50, lives with alopecia.

The Oscars outburst led to months of fallout for the best actor winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years.

In the apology clip posted in late July, Will claimed he had reached out to Rock privately and that he received a message back that the comic and actor was "not ready to talk" but would "reach out" when he was ready.

