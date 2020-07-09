Will Smith Jokes About 'Parenting Abilities' While Wishing Son Jaden a Happy Birthday: ' I Love You, Man'

Will Smith is one proud dad!

On Wednesday, the I Am Legend actor, 51, shared a touching tribute to his second son, Jaden, who celebrated his 22nd birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday, J-Diggy! You were clearly questioning my parenting abilities in this pic," Will joked alongside a photo of the father-son duo. In the snap, Jaden evidently has a look of concern on his face while his animated dad seems to be talking to someone off-frame.

"Whatever I was trying to get you to do must’ve turned out okay," the father of three added. "Hahahahaha I Love You, Man."

Jaden is Will's first child with second wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The couple also share 19-year-old daughter Willow.

Prior to his marriage to Pinkett Smith, Will was married to Sheree Zampino with whom he shares 27-year-old son Trey.

Image zoom Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Image zoom Will Smith and Jaden Smith Seth Browarnik/World Red Eye

Last month, during the Father's Day episode of his wife's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the actor sat down with her for a one-on-one conversation to talk about fatherhood and the "the real weight of parenting."

The Bad Boys star married Fletcher at 24 years old and welcomed their son together not too long after that. “I brought him home, we put him in the bassinet, it was like stark terror," Smith recalled. “I’m totally responsible for this life. I couldn’t stop going and checking. I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now."

The father of three added, "It hit me how fragile parenting is. In that moment, I could see all the spectacular lessons my father had instilled in me, and I was like, there’s no way. I’m not that good.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Will also went on to discuss his divorce from Fletcher when Trey was just 2 years old, saying that "divorce was the worst thing in my adult life."

"Divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” he said. “I’ve been hurt a lot in my adult life, but I don’t think anything touches the failure of getting divorced from my 2-year-old son’s mother."

Will's birthday post for Jaden comes amid allegations and headlines that the actor gave "his blessing" for singer August Alsina to have an affair with Pinkett Smith, 44.

Alsina made the claims during a recent interview with Angela Lee on YouTube, but a family source tells PEOPLE the allegations aren't true.

Image zoom Jada Pinkett Smith, August Alsina Jon Kopaloff/Getty;

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership … he gave me his blessing," Alsina, 27, said in the interview, adding that Jaden, introduced the pair in 2015.

Pinkett Smith spoke out following the claims in a cryptic tweet. "There’s some healing that needs to happen…so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table," Pinkett Smith wrote on Twitter last week, referencing Red Table Talk.