Will Smith is realizing something very special about his relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Bright actor shared a sweet selfie of the couple to Instagram Wednesday which featured Smith hugging the actress, to whom he has been married since 1997.

“I just realized… This year we’ve been together more than HALF OUR LIVES! @jadapinkettsmith,” he wrote in the caption.

In early July, Smith, 49, opened up about his strong relationship with Pinkett Smith, 46, on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, during which he revealed that he sees their relationship as more than a marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he said. “Where you get into a space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers.”

“There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, you know what I mean and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worry, and demanding that a person be a certain thing,” he added.

Continued Smith on the podcast, “This right now is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier.”

Pinkett Smith also opened up about their marriage on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 shortly before Father’s Day.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” the Girls Trip actress said.

“Because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith Jason Merritt/Getty

The couple met in 1990 when the actor — he was married at the time to his first wife, Sheree Fletcher, with whom he shared a then 3-year-old son, Trey — was just starting his NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Pinkett Smith had just moved to Hollywood and had auditioned for the role of his girlfriend on the show.

In 1997, Smith and Pinkett Smith married on New Year’s Eve in a secret and lavish wedding at the Cloisters, a medieval-style mansion near her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.

The actors have two children together: son Jaden, 20, and daughter Willow, 17.

In mid-July, the couple took their children on a family vacation to Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

“Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months… Knocked Out the #WorldCup… Family Vacation Begins TODAY!” the father of three captioned a group selfie on Instagram.