Will Smith, Ex Sheree Zampino and Jada Pinkett Smith Mark Son Trey's 30th Birthday: 'We Done Good'

Sheree Zampino, who shares Trey with ex-husband Will Smith, wrote to her son, "I am so proud of the man you are"

Published on November 11, 2022 01:55 PM
Jada Pinkett Smith (L) and Trey Smith
Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are all wishing Trey Smith a happy 30th birthday.

On Friday, Will celebrated his eldest child's birthday by posting a montage of moments he and Trey have shared over the years, all set to the instrumental track of Montell Jordan's 1995 hit "This Is How We Do It." Will, 54, wrote in his Instagram caption, "DAMN?! I officially have a THIRTY (30) YEAR OLD!"

Will's ex-wife Sheree, who is Trey's mom, also got in on the birthday wishes with a heartwarming Instagram post featuring several photos of her and Trey.

"What can I say, you are the apple of my eye, the joy in my soul, the greatest gift that God has ever given to me," Zampino, 54, wrote. "I love you with my whole heart, my Son."

"I am so proud of the man you are - you're talented, smart, funny, insightful, kind and so much more!" the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued.

She wrote that Trey's "gentleness, humility and genuine love for people — all people — is astounding, inspiring, and in divine alignment with The Father himself."

"You are a glimpse of Heaven on Earth & a true reflection of His greatness!" Zampino added. "People are changed & encouraged in your presence - especially ME! I am better because of YOU!"

Jada, 51, who married Will in 1997, also posted a tribute to stepson Trey on Instagram. She shares daughter Willow, 22, and son Jaden, 24, with Will.

"I can't believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are✨," she wrote. "My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for."

"It's been a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise as you go. I love and admire you. Thank you for loving me❣️Happy, Happy 30th Birthday 😘," Jada added in her caption. "Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith —ya'll done good."

In the comment section, Zampino wrote to Jada, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver."

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, <a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a>, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
John Shearer/Getty

In an October episode of Jada's Red Table Talk on Facebook Watch, she and Zampino talked about reconciling differences between them as they blended families and learned to co-parent Trey. During the episode, they recalled an incident when Trey was young and he misbehaved during a playdate.

"I literally walked in the house just to drop him off, and as soon as I walked in Jada was like, 'Listen, we gotta talk about his behavior,' and I was like, 'Go get his daddy, please,' " Zampino said.

"Why are you talking about what happens at my house over here? This behavior was at my house," she added, causing the group to laugh. Jada admitted, "It was a lot of intertwining and it got really kind of messy."

