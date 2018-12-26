Who needs Christmas sweaters when you can wear Christmas costumes?

That was the way Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith decided to celebrate the holiday: The pair dressed up on Christmas Day wearing Santa Claus and Rudolph outfits.

Will, 50, dressed up as Santa Claus in a red shirt that looked like Santa’s iconic red jacket, matching wide-leg red pants and Santa’s red cap. Meanwhile, Jada, 47, wore a fuzzy Rudolph onesie — complete with a red nosed-hood and brown gloves to mimic hooves.

“We look like a 1970’s Cop Duo patrolling the North Pole,” Will captioned the photo. “Claus & Rudy – Sleighin’ All Night! Slayin’ All Day!”

However, they weren’t the only ones in their famous family to show their holiday spirit through their sartorial choices.

Son Jaden Smith, 20, shared a video of himself doing amateur magic tricks in a tinsel-covered green blazer with a red top hat.

And daughter Willow Smith, 18, was seen wearing a Rudolph-themed Christmas sweater with gray sweatpants and fuzzy socks on Christmas Day.

Earlier this weekend, Will also forced his kids to “get into the Christmas spirit whether you like it or not” by making them dress up in his selection of “Christmas outfits” in a hilarious Instagram video posted on Saturday.

He filmed the family picking out their on-theme outfits and shared a final shot of their looks.

Smith chose a Santa-themed sweater and accessorized with a hat that looked like a wrapped present, son Trey Smith, 26, wore a Grinch pullover and the rest of the family all wore funny headwear to match their red, green and white sweaters.

Over the weekend Will shared another candid video of he and Willow having an in-depth discussion over the lyrics of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”.

Willow didn’t want to sing the song with her dad because “it sounds like a bad night” and went line by line with Will to point out all the “red flags.” She says the first cause for alarm is in the section where the man responds to the woman’s request to leave with, “Baby, it’s cold outside.” Will yells in response, “Why?!” Willow then quips back that it’s “sus,” slang for “suspicious.”

The lyrics of the classic song have been a recent topic of conversation after a Cleveland radio station decided to pull “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from its seasonal rotation after listeners complained about the lyrics.

Will asked Jaden is thoughts on the debate and he responded, “I feel like you were making solid points, but she was just very persistent,” Jaden said of his sister.