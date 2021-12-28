All About Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Relationship, According to a Celeb Astrologer

As their 24th wedding anniversary approaches on Dec. 31, there's no doubt that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are one of Hollywood's most compatible couples. But more than that, the pair have also proven themselves to be "Hollywood's realest couple" as they continue to share the ups and downs of their partnership with fans. Now celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly looks into the star charts of the longtime lovebirds to see just how their planets and stars align.