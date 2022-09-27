Will Smith and Jada Had 'Intimate Celebration' at Home with Family for Their Birthdays: Source

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith marked their September milestones over consecutive weekends this month with their loved ones by their side, a source tells PEOPLE

By
Published on September 27, 2022
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. / SplashNews.com

It's birthday season in the Smith household!

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith both took another lap around the sun this month, Will turning 54 on Sunday and Jada turning 41 a week prior on Sept. 18.

To mark their September milestones, the couple, according to a source, held private festivities over consecutive weekends with family.

"Will and Jada each celebrated their birthdays at home, with all three kids there," the insider tells PEOPLE. "So it was a small, intimate celebration with family at home — two weeks in a row."

The pair, who married in 1997, are parents to son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21, while Will shares son Trey, 29 with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

The Smiths have kept a low profile since the Oscars back in March, when Will made headlines after slapping Chris Rock onstage over a joke the comedian made about Jada — who lives with alopecia — and her shaved head.

Just last month, they were spotted out in Malibu in their first public outing since the Oscars, photographers snapping pics of the couple at Nobu where they stepped out for a Saturday afternoon meal. Will sported a beard, while Jada stayed close to her husband, linking her finger through his belt loop.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, <a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a>, Jaden Smith, Trey Smith
Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith. Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Will's slap led to months of fallout for the Best Actor winner, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years.

On a June episode of her Red Table Talk, Jada addressed the Oscars controversy and how it affected her relationship with Will.

"About Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile," she said about her husband and Rock. "With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever,.

"Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together," the Girls Trip actress concluded. "Thank you for listening."

Meanwhile, Will — who apologized more than once for his actions — has continued to lean on his wife during the last year. "Will is happy about the support he always gets from Jada," a source told PEOPLE in August.

Another source agreed, adding, "Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them."

