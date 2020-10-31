Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrate Daughter Willow's 20th Birthday: 'My Halloween Queen'

Happy Birthday, Willow Smith!

Willow turned 20 Saturday, and her famous parents both marked the occasion with sweet social media tributes. “Happy Birthday to my most favorite Spooky Girl in the whole wide world!!!!” Jada Pinkett Smith wrote alongside a photo of young Willow, before adding a slew of emojis.

Dad Will Smith also posted a photo of his daughter from when she was little, sharing an image of Willow in costume for her Halloween birthday, as well as two more recent photos.

“My Bean! 20 years old. WTH?!?! You have broken me and rebuilt me in ways that were unimaginable to my closed mind,” he captioned the post. “It is my wildest pleasure to love & to serve you. Happy Birthday, to my Halloween Queen ❤️ @willowsmith.”

Last year, the singer celebrated her 19th birthday in full Halloween style with a lavish party. "She hasn’t had a party in five years. Me and Jada really wanted to lay it out for her. This is her last year of teens to have her birthday party," Will explained at the time.

Willow recently opened up about her upbringing during the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the Facebook Watch show she hosts alongside Pinkett Smith and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield Norris.

"There is a difference between how Black moms treat their daughters and their sons," Willow said.

"Something as simple as getting up at the right time," she continued before explaining how her mother would rush her out of the house before school, while giving more leniency toward her brother Jaden, 22.

"It was like, 'You better get up. You better get dressed.' I’d be in my room going like, 'OK, I gotta get...,'" Willow said while acting stressed and hurried. "But then Jaden is there and she’d be like, 'Uh, so are you ready to uh…' and he’d be like, 'Uh, maybe one moment.'"

As Willow recalled being "ready at the door" to go to school, she mimicked her brother's much slower moving pace, saying he'd be "getting his shoes on" without the same sense of urgency as she.