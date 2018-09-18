Will Smith Wishes Jada Pinkett Happy 47th Birthday with Intimate Photo of the Two: 'My Queen'

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith‘s love has lasted decades — and Will is commemorating it on the actress’ 47th birthday.

Will posted a sweet shot of the two snoozing on a plane to celebrate her birthday on Tuesday. The snap sees the pair leaning into each other as they serenely nap. The post also included a throwback shot of the two hilariously mugging for the camera.

“Wow… 24 Birthdays together! Happy Bday, My Queen. Let’s Go Get 24 more,” Will wrote.

Will and Jada got married in 1997 after dating for a few years. They welcomed son Jaden, 20, in 1998 and daughter Willow, 17, in 2000.

In early July, Will, 49, opened up about his strong relationship with Jada on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, during which he revealed that he sees their relationship as more than a marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he said. “Where you get into a space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers.”

“There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, you know what I mean and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worry, and demanding that a person be a certain thing,” he added.

Continued Smith on the podcast, “This right now is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier.”